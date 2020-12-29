Lynnwood fish hatchery resumes operations to welcome 30,000 salmon eggs

Lynnwood’s Fish Hatchery and Environmental Education Center resumed operations earlier this month in time to welcome 30,000 coho salmon eggs.

The hatchery, located at Hall Lake, has been owned by the city for four years and partners with the Lynnwood resident Bruce Lawson, who receives the fertilized eggs from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife in Issaquah. Each year, the hatchery receives 30,000 coho salmon eggs, which will eventually be released into the wild.

The hatchery is also a resource for local students to learn about water quality, native plants and the salmon life cycle. Students help release the salmon into the wild when they are ready.

On Dec. 9, the hatchery resumed operations to ensure the system is running smoothly before receiving this year’s batch of eggs to be raised in Hall Lake.

“We like to make sure our pumps are working well and the water’s flowing through the system well before we get the fish in,” said Stormwater Technician Cameron Coronado.

April is usually the time of year when Lynnwood students take field trips to the hatchery to help release the salmon. Due to last spring’s school closures, students were unable to make the annual trip to assist with the baby salmon.

Once released into the lake, the salmon spend two years in freshwater before heading out to the Puget Sound and into the open ocean. After two to three years, they will head back and likely return to Issaquah to spawn and create the next generation of coho salmon.

Last week, the city posted an informational video featuring Coronado picking up the salmon eggs, which can be viewed here. Learn more about the Lynnwood Fish Hatchery and Environmental Education Center at the City of Lynnwood website.

–By Cody Sexton