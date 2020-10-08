Lynnwood Food Bank awarded proceeds from EGGS-plore Lynnwood Auction

The Lynnwood Food Bank was selected Wednesday to be the recipients of the funds raised during this year’s EGGS-plore Lynnwood Auction.

Each year, the proceeds from the EGGS-plore Lynnwood Auction are awarded to a local non-profit organization. This year’s auction was held virtually in June and raised $1,110 selling the eggs decorated by local artists.

On Wednesday, representatives from the Lynnwood Arts Commission, Lynnwood City Council and Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation presented a check to food bank executive director Alissa Jones.

–Photo courtesy of the City of Lynnwood