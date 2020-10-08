Lynnwood Food Bank awarded proceeds from EGGS-plore Lynnwood Auction

(Left to right): Community Program Coordinator Fred Wong, Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, Arts Commission members Robert Gutcheck and Lynn Hanson, Lynnwood Food Bank Executive Director Alissa Jones and Recreation Foundation President Lynn Sordel.

The Lynnwood Food Bank was selected Wednesday to be the recipients of the funds raised during this year’s EGGS-plore Lynnwood Auction.

Each year, the proceeds from the EGGS-plore Lynnwood Auction are awarded to a local non-profit organization. This year’s auction was held virtually in June and raised $1,110 selling the eggs decorated by local artists.

On Wednesday, representatives from the Lynnwood Arts Commission, Lynnwood City Council and Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation presented a check to food bank executive director Alissa Jones.

–Photo courtesy of the City of Lynnwood

