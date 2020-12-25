Lynnwood Food Bank distributes nearly 400 holiday meals to community

A stream of vehicles filed through the Lynnwood Food Bank parking lot Wednesday as hundreds sought donations to prepare holiday meals for their family.

Nearly 400 families received hams donated by the Snohomish County Emergency Center along with other food including fresh fruits and vegetables. Donations also included pears with instructions on how to prepare a dessert. Donations were distributed according to the family’s size. Families with more than 10 people received both a ham and turkey.

Distribution lasted from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but many families arrived earlier with vehicles lining out onto the street, said Lynnwood Food Bank Director Alissa Jones.

“It’s been a really busy day but it’s been a fun day,” she said.

Jones said volunteers planned to distribute 400 meals to families and nearly hit their mark at 398 donations. Volunteers included members of Support 7, the WAGRO Foundation and other community members.

According to Jones, the event marked the return of some senior volunteers. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, many food bank volunteers were seniors who have been staying home at the advice of public health officials. Jones added that she is hopeful food bank volunteers will be considered high priority to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That’ll help us with recruiting volunteers,” she said.

