Lynnwood Food Bank receives $20,000 donation to seed its financial assistance program

The Lynnwood Food Bank received a $20,000 check Thursday from the WaFd Bank Foundation to seed the nonprofit’s financial assistance program, which until now, was unfunded.

The financial assistance program will help families needing support with emergency rent, utilities and other financial hardships.

“The goal of this program is to help families avoid eviction, utility shut offs or other necessities like emergency child care payments,” said WaFd Bank Foundation Manager Kristi Ellefson. “Sometimes, low wage-earning families experience emergency situations where they are unable to make ends meet. This program will give families the one-time assistance they need in those difficult situations. The foundation is keenly aware of this need throughout the community and wanted to help.”

The Lynnwood Food Bank served 151,769 individuals with more than 5 million pounds of food in 2023. In addition to providing groceries for families in Lynnwood and South Snohomish County, the food bank works to lower the health disparity among socioeconomic and racial lines by focusing on nutrition.

Lynnwood is a diverse community with 30% of the population born outside of the U.S, and food bank families are even more diverse. The food bank serves high numbers of Black, Indigenous, Peoples of Color (BIPOC), immigrant and refugee people — offering culturally traditional food and volunteers who often speak their languages.

“The Lynnwood Food Bank is grateful for the support of WaFd Bank through their financial donations and food drives,” said Alissa E. Jones, Lynnwood Food Bank executive director. “We do not have requirements for service and all are welcome.”

Lynnwood Food Bank spends donations on purchasing needed food, nutritious foods and cultural foods, including fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, meat, eggs, dairy and cultural foods (Hispanic, Asian and Middle Eastern are the top three cultures served). They also provide gluten free, low sodium and traditional canned and dry goods.

Food is provided on site from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. The food bank also uses a food truck to serve offsite from 1-3 p.m. Thursdays at Edmonds College, on Saturdays at a closed site for seniors and from 10:15-11:15 a.m. Saturdays at Whispering Cedars Apartments.

“It was so much fun hearing about how they support our community,” said Megan Lewis, WaFd Bank Lynnwood Branch manager. “My team and I are going to start volunteering there in the future.”

To volunteer, donate, host a food drive or learn more about the Lynwood Food Bank, visit their website or call 425-745-1635.