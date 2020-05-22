Lynnwood Food Bank to hold drive-thru food drive May 23

To continue to meet the increased demand for food during these difficult times, the Lynnwood Food Bank will be holding a drive-thru food drive Saturday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lynnwood Food Bank has been working to provide support to families, children, seniors and adults throughout Snohomish County.

Suggested donations include pasta, rice, macaroni & cheese, tomato sauce/ spaghetti sauce (canned), canned meat, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned soup, pancake mix (add water type), oats, cereal, hamburger helper, side dishes, international foods cooking basics, baking basics, gluten-free items and sugar-free items.

Cash donations will be accepted and used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs and dairy.

The Lynnwood Food Bank is located at 5320 176th St. S.W. in Lynnwood, behind Silver Creek Family Church. Food is distributed on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit the Lynnwood Food Bank website or Facebook page or call at 425-754-1635.