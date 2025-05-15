Lynnwood game pub launches summer ice-cream contest: May the wackiest flavor win

Around the Table Game Pub is looking for new flavors for its Summer Ice Cream Contest. The more avant-garde, the better.

The contest, which has been running each summer since 2016, provides a fun challenge to both the participants and the ice cream makers. Customers are encouraged to get creative with their flavor profiles, and Olympic Mountain Ice Cream’s job is to turn those dreams into something edible.

Co-owner Nick Coelho said that as a small business, Around the Table jumps at opportunities to collaborate with other local businesses and engage with the community. “We wanted to involve the neighborhood in any way we could,” Coelho said.

Participants are limited to one entry each. After the contest closes, Olympic Mountain Ice Cream will step in to turn the 12 most intriguing proposals — including a few non-dairy options — into real flavors. Of the dozen new flavors sold in the pub, the first four tubs to empty will signal the winners. The masterminds behind the winning flavors can claim a prize of $50 in store credit.

Previous winning flavors have included fruity, floral, chocolatey and nutty combos. Just steer clear of anything too out-there, Coelho advises. Cat food ice cream, for example, has never made the cut.

Stop by Around the Table at 7600 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood to submit your flavor entry by May 27. Then pop in again later this summer to taste the crazy new concoctions before they’re gone.