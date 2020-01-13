Lynnwood garbage, recycling services cancelled Jan. 13

If you are a Lynnwood residential customer with garbage and recycling pickup scheduled for Monday, Jan. 13, Republic Services and Waste Management say they have canceled collections due to snow and hazardous driving conditions.

Assuming no more weather events, Republic Services will pick up double loads on the next scheduled pickup day next week at no extra charge.

“The safety of our employees and our communities is our number-one priority,” said Republic Recycling Coordinator Natalie Caulkins.

