Lynnwood gets into the ho-ho-holiday spirit at Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair

The Howard family daughters pose by reindeer at the Lynnwood Event Center.
The District Executive Director Janet Pope shows her holiday spirit.
Employees Robyn Spencer and Francisca Ulloa were there to help the day flow smoothly.
The Star Carolers provided entertainment for those in the banquet room.
A reindeer cameo.
Valerie of Lynnwood sits patiently as Sujatha Jain expertly paints her face.
David Spring, music director at Trinity Episcopal Church of Everett, entertains with lively tunes.
Amy of AmyZ Photoz displays her wares created using photographs taken at local venues.
The Kamiak High School group Midknights sing a cappella on stage to the breakfast crowd.

The spirit of the holidays came to Lynnwood Saturday with the second annual Jingle Bell Breakfast & Craft Fair, which drew an estimated 700 people to the Lynnwood Event Center.

“We are so excited to have this event for our second year,” said Janet Pope, executive director of The District, which operates the event center. “We have doubled the attendance and it’s just a really fun event for families.”

In the morning, attendees enjoyed a scrumptious breakfast spread and took selfies with Santa and real reindeer. Free afternoon events included a craft fair with over 20 vendors selling holiday wares and packaged treats, a kids’ craft area, face painting and live entertainment.

— Reporting and photos by Julia Wiese

