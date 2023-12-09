Lynnwood gets into the ho-ho-holiday spirit at Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair

The spirit of the holidays came to Lynnwood Saturday with the second annual Jingle Bell Breakfast & Craft Fair, which drew an estimated 700 people to the Lynnwood Event Center.

“We are so excited to have this event for our second year,” said Janet Pope, executive director of The District, which operates the event center. “We have doubled the attendance and it’s just a really fun event for families.”

In the morning, attendees enjoyed a scrumptious breakfast spread and took selfies with Santa and real reindeer. Free afternoon events included a craft fair with over 20 vendors selling holiday wares and packaged treats, a kids’ craft area, face painting and live entertainment.

— Reporting and photos by Julia Wiese