Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association to host ‘Klondike: The Last Adventure’ performance Jan. 11

The Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association (LAMHA) is inviting community members to attend the first of three Living Voices presentations on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10-11 a.m. at the Wicker’s Building in Heritage Park.

Klondike: The Last Adventure is a multimedia performance that tells the story of one young woman who joins a worldwide stampede for the promises of riches and new life during a time of turmoil in the 19th century.

The event is free and open to the public. Heritage Park is located at 19921 Poplar Way, in Lynnwood.

This is the first of three performances. Future performances includes:

April 4, 2020 — “Hear my Voice”



Hear my Voice brings to life the struggle of women in the United States to attain the right to vote. Experience the Suffrage Movement as seen through the eyes of a young activist dedicated to equality for women as well as the crucial contribution of the women of the west.

May 9, 2020 — “Within the Silence”

In 1942, Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066 imprisoned thousands of loyal Americans families. Witness this silent chapter of our history through a powerful combination of film and theater in Within the Silence.

Living Voices is a Seattle-based educational theatre company that combines dynamic performance and archival film to bring life to history. For more information, go to http://www.livingvoices.org/.