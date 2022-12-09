Lynnwood High closed Friday due to no heat in building

2 hours ago 12

Lynnwood High School was closed Friday, Dec. 9 due to no heat working in the building, the Edmonds School District reported.

Staff was working to fix the issue, the district said.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME