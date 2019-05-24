Lynnwood High English teacher April Rotary Educator of the Month

Lynnwood High School teacher Michelle Green was named April’s Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace Educator of the Month.

Green, who chairs the school’s learning support department, is “one of the hardest working and humble teacher leaders in our building,” said Lynnwood HS Principal Mike Piper.

“Ms. Green’s culturally responsive approach to teaching provides students with a positive and safe learning environment built on high expectations,” he said. “Her collaborative and reflective nature promotes high levels of professionalism and growth for our team.”