Lynnwood High sponsors mixed-doubles tennis tournament

Lynnwood High School last weekend hosted its first ever mixed-doubles tournament, with doubles teams from Arlington, Cascade, Jackson, Mariner, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace high schools.
Each double pairing consisted of one boy and one girl, and the format was similar to USTA regulations: No-ads scoring with the third set being a 10-point tiebreaker.
Final results
1st Place: Jenny Luu and William Tuju, Mariner
2nd Place: Aimee Lee and Landon Manoppo, Mariner
3rd Place: Hannah Nguyen and Dennis Pham, Mariner
4th Place: Zella Jones and Avery Alfaro, Arlington
5th Place: Leah Kibuta and Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo, Lynnwood
6th Place: Caitlin Weeks and Jacob McClellan, Lynnwood
