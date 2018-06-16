Lynnwood High School Class of 2018 celebrates, remembers during graduation ceremony

1 of 20

Lynnwood High School’s graduation ceremony was full of memories and congratulations on Friday evening, as students celebrated their accomplishments and remembered a fellow senior who died earlier in the week.

The graduation ceremony at Edmonds Stadium began with a moment of silence to honor athlete and band member Ryan Truong, 17, who died on June 11 from what the Snohomish County Medical Examiner says appear to be natural causes, though the exact cause is pending lab results.

After a few words from Principal Michael Piper, Board Member Gary Noble encouraged students to pursue a path of lifelong learning, including exploring interests outside school and future careers.

Valedictorian Tuan Thai said he had no advice to offer beyond advice the students have heard time and time again. Instead, he celebrated students’ achievements, including athletic, academic, music and robotics achievements, among others.

“There is one thing I can give,” he said, “and that is my thanks.”

Salutatorian Vanessa Guinto said the graduates are stepping into a world of uncertainty. She said there is no such thing as an after-high-school survival kit.

The Lynnwood High School Concert Choir performed “Irish Blessing.”

“I know,” she said. “I’ve searched for one on Amazon.”

She said there will be roadblocks ahead, “especially on 164th.” The crowd laughed.

In closing, she took a heartfelt moment to remember.

“We remember the lives that we’ve lost and cherish the memories that we’ve made,” she said.

Faculty speaker Sharon Kriskovich shared the many passions of her students, including art, video games, movie production, dancing, sports, volunteering, medicine, business, baking and political activism, among many more.

Music director Phil Onishi shared reflections from seniors.

“This week has been full of intense grief, but we support one another,” he read. “No matter how for or wide we end up from here… we must always remember the way home.”

The name of 334 graduates were read as they crossed the stage and received their diplomas.

Final speeches were made by class officers Katina Hurtado, Tommy Ni, Wendy Vu, Philip Song and Vict Nguyen. Then, the crowd and class joined together in singing the Lynnwood High School fight song before the recessional.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate