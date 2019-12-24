Lynnwood High School offers STEM demonstrations to middle schoolers

Students in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and manufacturing classes at Alderwood Middle School visited Lynnwood High School earlier this month to check out options.

During the visit, Lynnwood High students gave presentations to middle school students about STEM-related programs and clubs offered at the high school. Then, middle school students had the opportunity to work in a lab with a problem-solving activity.

“They had this 3D printer that they used, and they printed all these little guys that were going to be transported by a wire. We had to figure out how to transport from point A to B on a fishing line,” said Jack Seymour, Alderwood Middle STEM and Manufacturing teacher.

Many middle school students said they found this field trip helpful.

“I learned a lot of things I didn’t know before and a lot of opportunities I could have that I didn’t know I could have,” said one student.