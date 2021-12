Lynnwood High School sports roundup for Dec. 2, 2021

Boys Basketball

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 72-51

Kamiak scorers: Josiah Pierre 19, Zachary Meyer 15, Wesley Garrett 12, Nolan Martin 6, Jaytin Hara 4, Chance Loudenback 4, Daniel Shubert 4, Sam Stupey 3, Riley Weirner 3, Luke Strand 2

Lynnwood scorers: Tommy McMahon 15, Keegan Williams 14, Jacob Moriones 6, Yafett Sebhatu 5, Ethan Pook 4, Bayley Evans 3, Kylon Ward 2, Jordan Whittle 2

Records: Kamiak 1-1; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: at Sultan; Wednesday Dec. 8; 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Marysville-Getchell 46-27

Lynnwood scorers: Kayla Lorenz 22, Aniya Hooker 7, Dina Yonas 6, Mataya Canda 3, Gisselle Garcia 3, Mia Jones 1

Marysville-Getchell scorers: Hayden Robinson 7, Chloe Downing 5, Fran’Shay Wright 3, Kalea Mailangi 2, Erica Martin 2, Beni Luboya 1, Jay Pittman 1

Records: Lynnwood 2-0; Marysville-Getchell 1-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Stanwood; Thursday Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

