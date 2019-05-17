Lynnwood High School staff recognized for saving man’s life

Members of the Lynnwood High School staff were recognized at the May 14 Edmonds School Board meeting for their work to save the life of a man experiencing a drug overdose.

On April 11, a man who was on campus to pick up his girlfriend collapsed in front of the high school from an opioid overdose. He was saved by five staff members who performed CPR and notified emergency responders, said Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab.

The man had stopped breathing and was turning blue when staff administered Narcan — a nasal spray used to treat narcotic overdose.

“It was the swift actions of these people that saved a man’s life,” Schwab said.