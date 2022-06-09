Lynnwood High School student competing in U.S. rowing championship this week

Ethan Holden, far left, is a member of the Everett Rowing Club team competing in nationals this week. (Photo by David Culver, Revluc Photography)

A Lynnwood High School freshman is competing on an Everett Rowing Association team in the U.S. Rowing Youth National Championship in Sarasota, Florida June 9-12.

Ethan Holden, a Lynnwood resident, is rowing on the men’s U16 8+ boat, which has advanced to the semifinals Friday. The team took first place at regionals in Vancouver, Washington on May 22.

The Everett Rowing Association also has sent women’s U17/4+ and women’s youth double teams to the national competition.

