Lynnwood High School’s Vendor Splendor set for Nov. 26

6 hours ago 35
Photo courtesy Lynnwood High School Booster Club

Lynnwood High School’s Vendor Splendor 2022 is returning Saturday, Nov. 26.

Browse and shop from vendors who will have unique gifts and crafts. The event includes door prizes and a bake sale.

Vendors who want a table should fill out this form to secure a spot.

For more information, email vendorsplendor@lhsroyalboosters.com.

Lynnwood High School is located at 18212 North Road in Bothell.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME