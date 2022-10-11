Lynnwood High School’s Vendor Splendor set for Nov. 26

Lynnwood High School’s Vendor Splendor 2022 is returning Saturday, Nov. 26.

Browse and shop from vendors who will have unique gifts and crafts. The event includes door prizes and a bake sale.

Vendors who want a table should fill out this form to secure a spot.

For more information, email vendorsplendor@lhsroyalboosters.com.

Lynnwood High School is located at 18212 North Road in Bothell.