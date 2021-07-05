Lynnwood History and Heritage Days event set for July 10

Heritage Park (Photo courtesy of the City of Lynnwood)

The City of Lynnwood is sponsoring a free History and Heritage Days event on Saturday, July 10 at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way.

Car 55 of the Seattle-Everett Interurban trolley will be open to the public and tours will be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Plus, all buildings in Heritage Park — the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, Northwest Veterans Museum, and Wickers Building— will be open for visitors.

