Lynnwood History and Heritage Days set for July 8, Aug. 12

The City of Lynnwood will be sponsoring two History and Heritage Days on Saturdays summer, July 8 and Aug. 12.

Car 55 of the Seattle-Everett Interurban trolley will be open to the public and tours will be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Plus, all buildings in Heritage Park — Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, Northwest Veterans Museum, and Wickers Building— will be open for visitors.

Heritage Park is located at 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.