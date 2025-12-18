Lynnwood holiday craft fair and market Dec. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Need to do some last-minute holiday shopping? Lynnwood Event Center is set to host local vendors from throughout the Pacific Northwest for a free holiday craft fair and market this weekend– offering handmade gifts, decorations and festive food.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 20

Saturday, Dec. 20 Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: Lynnwood Event Center: 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The market is free and open to the public, with free goodie bags for the first 50 people or groups through the door.

The event is hosted by PAC NW Vendors, a group of local vendors who organize and participate in local craft fairs, markets and bazaars.

Learn more at the event Facebook page. Visit the PAC NW Vendors Facebook page for more events in the region.

— Contact Ashley at ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.

