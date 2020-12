Looking for some of the best holiday light displays in Lynnwood? You can start with the map created through the Light Up Lynnwood Holiday Lights Contest.

Judging for the contest, open to all Lynnwood residents, will take place Dec. 21, with the top three homes selected for the best displays.

The Light Up Lynnwood Holiday Lights Map is available as a link on the City of Lynnwood website and Facebook page.