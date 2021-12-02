Lynnwood honors employee, citizen and business with 2021 Excellence Awards

The Lynnwood City Council and Mayor Nicola Smith on Monday, Nov. 28 presented Excellence Awards to three 2021 recipients. Each year, Lynnwood recognizes a city employee, a community member and a business that “demonstrates excellence, actively contributes to the community, and generally makes Lynnwood…a great deal more,” the city said.

This year’s Excellence Award recipients are:

Employee Award: Kelly Schudde

Kelly Schudde began her career at the City of Lynnwood in December of 2001, and was promoted to recreation supervisor for recreation programs in 2011. She is responsible for preschool, youth, teens and adult classes and programs; fitness and athletics and family events programming. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said, Schudde quickly reimagined childcare and recreation programming. Her creative solutions allowed the city to continue to meet the needs of the community while following safety protocols. Schudde’s commitment to providing quality health, education and recreation programs to individuals and families places her in high regard among city staff and members of the community.

Citizen Award: Phong Nguyen

Phong Nguyen, owner of Anna’s Home Furnishings, and his family have lived in Lynnwood for over 25 years. Phong has served in a variety of community service roles including serving on the Police Chief’s Advisory Committee, as a Citizen’s Patrol Member, as a business sponsor for Lynnwood’s Adopt-a-Street program, and as a member of the Corporate Advisory Council. In an effort to help other local businesses thrive, Phong formed the Lynnwood Business Consortium, a network of business owners who partner with community stakeholders, developers, and city officials to promote successful business ownership and a sustainable and vibrant community. Phong also participates in the Business Roundtable discussions with council, connecting city officials with business owners in Lynnwood.

Business Award: Harvy’s Bike Shop

For 21 years, Harvy Massoud repaired bikes out of his apartment for family and friends free of charge. In 1999, Harvy and his brother Hany opened Harvy’s Bike Shop, a retail sales and bike repair business located on Highway 99 in Lynnwood. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of Harvy and Hany’s business practices. Each customer receives their core values of honesty, integrity, kindness, and patience. Harvy and Hany give back to the community by refurbishing and donating used bikes. The refurbished bikes are raffled off to raise funds for charities.

“This past year has presented us with many challenges, as individuals and as a community,” Mayor Smith said. “Each of our three award recipients in their own way has aided our community through their hard work and their dedication to this great city. Although the challenges have often felt overwhelming, our resiliency has helped us find reasons to celebrate; and those celebrations, however small, felt a little bit sweeter.”