Lynnwood honors veterans and their families in Memorial Day ceremony

More than 100 people attended a Memorial Day ceremony in Lynnwood Monday to honor those who lost their lives serving their country. The event was emceed by U.S. Navy veteran and VFW Post 1040 Commander John Beam and featured a speech by Michelle Black, a Gold Star wife who lost her husband in the line of service.

“The first time I was fully awakened to the cost of our freedom and all that it means was the day that I received a knock at my door by two men in uniform,” said Black, whose husband was killed in action during a U.S. operation in Niger. “Three weeks later, me and my two young children would bury my husband in Arlington National Cemetery. Oct. 30, 2017 was the first time I ever set eyes on Arlington. Looking back, I am grateful that I didn’t know the somber environment I was about to step into. That day, the green rolling hills spread out before me, lined for miles with white headstones. The sight of it was stunning, but also chilling,” Black added.

The ceremony, which began with an entrance procession by the Northwest Pipe Band, the Nile Shrine Legion and VFW Post 1040 Honor Guard, also featured remarks by Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell.

