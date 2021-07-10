Lynnwood honors late motorman with Interurban trolley dedication ceremony

Community members, local historians and City of Lynnwood leaders gathered Saturday morning in Heritage Park to rename the park’s Interurban trolley after the motorman who operated the car for until its last trip.

Walter V. Shannon was a motorman for the North Coast Transportation Company, which operated the Interurban Trolley Service between Everett and Seattle until its last run in 1939. During the Saturday event, the trolley — formerly called Interurban Car No. 55 — has been rechristened “Spirit of Walter V. Shannon.”

After retiring, Shannon became a historian of the Interurban trolleys and collected photos and artifacts and shared his knowledge with the city to aid in restoring the car. Since his death in 2003, Shannon’s family has continued his work by acting as a resource for the city and sharing stories about the area, trains and the trolley cars.

“(Shannon) and his family have kept his story alive and today we’re building on his legacy,” said Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith.

The trolley car is the centerpiece of Heritage Park — located at 19921 Poplar Way in Lynnwood — and has been restored with prefabricated parts and accessories. The car is the last of six interurban electric rail cars that provided commuter service from Alderwood Manor to Seattle and Everett from 1910 to 1939. Riders used the trolley to relocate from the bigger cities to outlying rural areas.

After it was retired, the car served as a diner for several years and later as a ticket office for the Snoqualmie Valley Railroad. The city purchased the car in 1993, and began its restoration in 1996 with state and federal grants.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton