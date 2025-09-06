Lynnwood honors outstanding business leaders during second Chamber of Commerce gala

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce brought together elected officials and business and community leaders for its second community service and leadership awards gala at the Lynnwood Event Center Friday evening.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival, who emceed the event, recognized the Chamber’s ambassadors who volunteered to set up and operate the gala. He presented the Volunteer Award to Alderwood Mall Associate General Manager Anna Wilson.

“This person throughout the year has one phrase that stuck in my mind every time I asked her, ‘Can you do this? Can you do that?’” Percival said. “She said the same thing over and over, ‘I got you Frank.’ Those words are music.”

Lynnwood High School Senior Simon Ussery was the keynote speaker. He shared how the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club became his second family, helping him overcome behavioral challenges and find belonging during a turbulent childhood.

“From the moment I walked through those doors, they didn’t see me or trouble me,” Ussery said. “They saw past that, and they took the time to understand me for who I really was. And for the first time in a very long time, I felt like I actually belonged somewhere. It wasn’t just a place to go. They gave me opportunities to learn, grow and express myself.”

The winners of the Community Service & Leadership Awards Gala were:

Kazoku founder Sumin Yu for the Outstanding New Professional Award

Former Director of Development and Business Services Department of Lynnwood David Kleitsch for the Lynwood Chamber Board Award for outstanding achievement

Project Girl Mentoring Executive Director Olympia Edwards for Outstanding Business Woman Award

Sound Sports Performance and Training owner Federick Brooks for Outstanding Businessman Award

Hero Ace Hardware for Outstanding New Business Award

Sound Sports Performance and Training for Outstanding Independent Business Award

Mr. Kleen/76 Stations for Outstanding Philanthropy

My Neighborhood News Network and the Lynnwood Public Facilities District tied for the Outstanding Innovation Award

Edmonds College for Outstanding Business Award

~~~~Lynnwood Food Bank for Outstanding Nonprofit Award