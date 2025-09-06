Lynnwood honors outstanding business leaders during second Chamber of Commerce gala

by Nick Ng 33 mins ago 3
Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President Frank Percival (far left) recognizes the Chamber’s ambassadors for volunteering. (L-R): Marti Thomas, Anna Wilson, Carol Dungan, Sumin Yu, Courtney Hamilton, Brenda Wallace, Leslie Pringle, Ilisa Tokomaata, Punita Bansal, Krystin Shea. (Photos by Nick Ng)

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce brought together elected officials and business and community leaders for its second community service and leadership awards gala at the Lynnwood Event Center Friday evening.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival, who emceed the event, recognized the Chamber’s ambassadors who volunteered to set up and operate the gala. He presented the Volunteer Award to Alderwood Mall Associate General Manager Anna Wilson.

“This person throughout the year has one phrase that stuck in my mind every time I asked her, ‘Can you do this? Can you do that?’” Percival said. “She said the same thing over and over, ‘I got you Frank.’ Those words are music.”

Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President Frank Percival emceed at the gala. Background: 2025 Mrs. Washington America Ryanna Cook (left), Marti Thomas and Anna Wilson.

Lynnwood High School Senior Simon Ussery was the keynote speaker. He shared how the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club became his second family, helping him overcome behavioral challenges and find belonging during a turbulent childhood.

“From the moment I walked through those doors, they didn’t see me or trouble me,” Ussery said. “They saw past that, and they took the time to understand me for who I really was. And for the first time in a very long time, I felt like I actually belonged somewhere. It wasn’t just a place to go. They gave me opportunities to learn, grow and express myself.”

Keynote speaker Simon Ussery shares his experience at the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.

The winners of the Community Service & Leadership Awards Gala were:

Kazoku founder Sumin Yu for the Outstanding New Professional Award

Kazuko owner Sumin Yu (right) with PUD Snohomish County PUD Commissioner District 2 Julieta Altamirano-Crosby.

~~~~Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell for the Linda Jones Community Service Award

“I’m in extremely honorable company of men and women who reached out and made Lynnwood better than how we found it,” said Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell.

Former Director of Development and Business Services Department of Lynnwood David Kleitsch for the Lynwood Chamber Board Award for outstanding achievement

Former Director of Development and Business Services of Lynnwood David Kleitsch oversaw the building of the Lynnwood light rail station and the expansion of Alderwood Mall.

~~~

Project Girl Mentoring Executive Director Olympia Edwards for Outstanding Business Woman Award

“I work with girls, young women of color, and it’s so important for them to see representation in all stages,” said Project Girl Mentoring Executive Director Olympia Edwards.

~~~~

Sound Sports Performance and Training owner Federick Brooks for Outstanding Businessman Award

“I have great clients, great support, great people. This community has been awesome to me since I started this business almost 10 years ago, and we’ve just been growing and growing and growing,” said Sound Sports Performance and Training owner Federick Brooks.

~~~

Hero Ace Hardware for Outstanding New Business Award

Lynnwood Hero ACE Hardware Store Manager Brennan Alexander thanks the owner Tyler Myers, ACE Hardware Operations Sandy Mitchell and the staff.

~~~~

Sound Sports Performance and Training for Outstanding Independent Business Award

 

Sound Sports Performance and Training owner Federick Brooks won a second award for outstanding independent business with Lynnwood Councilmember George Hurst.

~~~~

Mr. Kleen/76 Stations for Outstanding Philanthropy

Mr. Kleen 76 Stations Marketing Director Carol Dungan (left) and General Manager Dan Kestle.

~~~~

My Neighborhood News Network and the Lynnwood Public Facilities District tied for the Outstanding Innovation Award

My Neighborhood New Network Board Chair Carl Zapora thanks the community for the Outstanding Innovation Award with Director of Advertising Sales Kathy Hashbarger and Managing Editor Nick Ng. (Photo by Beth Hagen)

~~~~

Edmonds College for Outstanding Business Award

Edmonds College President Dr. Amit Singh accepts the Outstanding Business Award.

~~~~Lynnwood Food Bank for Outstanding Nonprofit Award

Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce Vice Chair Anthony Angel accepts the Outstanding Nonprofit Award on behalf of Lynnwood Food Bank.
Wally Webster greeting several aspiring journalists at the second Chamber of Commerce gala.
Fogo de Chão General Manager Isadora Ludy presents the Outstanding Business nominees.
Guests play spin the bottle to win an award as part of the donation to the Boys & Girls Club.
One of many types of cakes and dessert for the gala’s dessert dash.
Janet Pope strides down the red carpet at the second annual Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce gala.
Julieta Altamirano-Crosby (left) shares a moment with Rep. Lauren Davis.
Lynnwood Councilmember George Hurst and his wife Pam Hurst checks out the wine bottles.
Guests line up to get drinks at a mini-bar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME