Lynnwood honors outstanding leaders during first-ever Chamber of Commerce gala

Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President Frank Percival asks attendees to imagine a future Lynnwood that is “more sustainable, attainable and relatable.”

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce brought together elected officials and business and community leaders for its first-ever community service and leadership awards gala at the Lynnwood Event Center Friday evening.

“Imagine is our theme tonight,” said Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival, who emceed the event. “Imagine a Lynnwood where all are welcome, and where everyone wants to be. We are blessed with this community so many who could imagine more, something greater, a future Lynnwood more sustainable, attainable and relatable. A Lynnwood with a seat at the table for everyone and where we celebrate our rich diversity while bonding over mutual goals.”

The keynote speaker was Snohomish County Boys and Girls Club Resources and Development Director Robert Cannon, who shared how he grew up in an unstable home but the Boys & Girls Club in Ballard saved his life by giving him community connections and support. And although he was hanging out with the “wrong crowd” as a teen, Cannon said that Boys & Girls Club staff members supported him and gave him jobs to do to keep him out of trouble. He has continued to work for the Boys & Girls Club throughout his career, including his current role in Snohomish County.

Boys and Girls Club Resource Director Robert Cannon talked about how the Boys and Girls Club shaped his life since childhood.

The winners  of the Community Service & Leadership Awards Gala were:

SnoTrac Executive Direct Brock Howell for the Linda Jones Outstanding Community Service Award

SnoTrac Executive Director Brock Howell holds up framed artwork of the Aug. 30 light rail celebration in Lynnwood, which was presented to him Friday night.

The award recognized Howell’s many contributions as executive director of the Snohomish County Transportation Coalition, including his work to organize the community celebration of light rail opening in Lynnwood.

Fogo de Chão for Outstanding New Business

Helena Capucho of Lynnwood’s Fogo de Chão accepts the award for Outstanding New Business.

Located in Alderwood Mall, Fogo de Chão is an internationally known restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary dining art of churrasco — the art of roasting high-waulity cuts of meat over an open flame — into a cultural dining experience.

The Access Project Founder Wally Webster for Outstanding Philanthropist

Wally Webster, founder of The Access Project, was recognized for his myriad community service work.

Longtime Lynnwood resident Wally Webster was honored for his work with The Access Project for local youth, as well as his many other contributions to Lynnwood, including service on the Edmonds College Board of Trustees, the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board, the My Neighborhood News Network Board, the Lynnwood Chief of Police Advisory Committee and the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.

Signarama Lynnwood owner Punita Bansal for Outstanding Businesswoman

Punita Bansal, owner of Signarama Lynnwood, thanks the chamber for her award.

A seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of business experience, Punita Bansal and her husband Rajesh founded Signarama Lynnwood, where they are passionate about helping busiensses stand out with their signage solutions.

Anna’s Home Furnishings owner Phong Nguyen for Outstanding Businessman

Phong Nguyen, owner of Anna’s Home Furnishings

The owner of Anna’s Home Furnishings, which has served Lynnwood for 30 years, Phong Nguyen is active in the Lynnwood community and is often referred to as “Mr. Lynnwood.” He has served on the boards of the Lynnwood Police Citizen’s Patrol, Lynnwood Police Chief’s Advisory Committee, and the Lynnwood Food Bank, among many other contributions.

Sound Transit for Outstanding Innovation Award

Randy Harlow, Executive Project Director of Lynnwood Link Project of Sound Transit, accepts the Outstanding Innovation Award while Lynnwood City Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano- Crosby looks on.

Sound Transit was recognized for its role in bringing light rail service to Lynnwood, opening the 8.5-mile Lynnwood Link extension on Aug. 30.

Experience Momentum for Outstanding Business

Shanon Tysland, founder of Experience Momentum.

Founded in 2007 by physical therapist Shanon Tysland, Experience Momentum provides integrated wellness services that include physical therapy, nutrition, fitness, massage and holistic health care.

Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County Alderwood Unit for Outstanding Nonprofit

Brian Harrington, Snohomish Boys & Girls Club director of development, accepts the nonprofit award.

The youth development professionals at the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County Alderwood Club provides a safe space for the  more than 1,100 children who attend their club each day.

Mayor Christine Frizzell receives a bouquet of flowers from Frank Percival for her support of the Lynnwood Chamber. Frizzell was nominated for the Linda Jones Community Service Award.
(L-R) Mayor Christine Frizzell, Wally Webster, Kathy Hashbarger.
City Council President George Hurst and his wife Pam Hurst. George Hurst was a nominee for the Linda Jones Outstanding Community Service Award.
Edmonds College President Amit Singh.
Attendees enjoying dinner at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce gala.
(L-R) Asian Service Center Executive Director Robert Ha and Board Chair David Chan with Lynnwood City Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby. The Asian Service Center was nominated for the Non Profit Award while Altamirano-Crosy was a nominee for the Linda Jones Outstanding Community Service Award.
Cakes and pies for the dessert dash.
My Neighborhood News Network President and CEO Teresa Wippel, who was nominated for Businesswoman of the Year. The My Neighborhood News Network also was a nominee for the Outstanding Innovation Award.
Hilton Garden Inn Director of Sales and Marketing Savannah Fabroa (center) and Fast Signs Lynnwood owner Lisa Stone proposes a toast to everyone as Frank Percival (left) cheers.

More photos of the gala here.

– Story and photos by Nick Ng

