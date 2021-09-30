Lynnwood hosting virtual open house on City Center branding Oct. 12

The City of Lynnwood is hosting a virtual open house on City Center branding Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Lynnwood City Center is intended to become a vibrant commercial center and an appealing place to live, work and play. There are a wide range of projects completed or underway intended to significantly upgrade the city’s transportation network, add new public spaces and parks, building housing, improve cultural attractions, create a pedestrian-friendly environment, and enhance livability in Lynnwood’s City Center.

The next five years the City Center will see the Lynnwood Link Extension opening in 2024 as transit oriented development is building the new commercial center. This includes over 500 multifamily units under construction with an additional 1,400 units entitled and over 500,000 square feet of office with another 200,000 square feet of retail planned. The City Center infrastructure is being upgraded with utility and street improvements to enable new urban growth patterns.

Current City Center program priorities include:

Facilitating Lynnwood Link Extension Construction

Support infrastructure implementation of 196th Street Southwest, 42nd Avenue West, and 198th Street Promenade

Develop City Center brand and logo

Updating environmental exemptions

Business and development outreach

Town Square Park acquisition

City Center needs a brand and logo to create a sense of identity as it develops. This brand will help communicate the area’s future, including:

Business

Public spaces and parks

Regional transit connections

Housing

Pedestrian-friendly environment

Enhanced livability

You can connect to the meeting at:

https://lynnwoodwa.zoom.us/j/83718989405?pwd=bUw1YXU5SHFLNU5FNmZwMzlDSGg1Zz09&from=addon

Meeting ID: 837 1898 9405

Passcode: 194691