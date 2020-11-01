Lynnwood house fire displaces four residents Saturday afternoon

A

fire at a Lynnwood home Saturday afternoon caused heavy damage and displaced four residents.

South County Fire crews responded at 3:52 p.m. after dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a house on fire at 61st Place West and 202nd Street Southwest. One man was home at the time. He was transported to the hospital by firefighters as a precaution for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured. They had the fire under control within 40 minutes.

Red Cross is assisting four adult residents displaced by the fire. Fire investigators have not yet determined how the fire started.