Lynnwood HS Cheer again headed to nationals — and needs your support

For the second straight year, the Lynnwood Royals cheer squad will compete at U.S.A. Spirit Nationals where it placed 5th in the nation in 2019. The team heads to Anaheim, Calif. from Feb. 14-16 and is raising funds to help cover expenses.

The Foundation for Edmonds School District will be matching up to $2,500 in donations made through its Student Programs Matching Campaign. Visit the team’s fundraising page and make your gift online or by mail by Feb. 16

When you make an online donation, type “Yes” in the “Student Program Matching Gift” field. In the “Comment” field, specify “LHS Cheer.”

If you are donating by check, write “Student Matching Gift” and specify the team on the check memo line. Make checks payable to Foundation for ESD and mail to:

Foundation for ESD

P.O. Box 390

Lynnwood, WA 98046