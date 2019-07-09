Lynnwood HS Class of 1979 hosting 40th reunion Aug. 10

Lynnwood High School’s Class of 1979 is holding its 40 reunion Aug 10 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Lynnwood. Tickets can be purchased through  www.reunionswithclass.com. Search for LHS Class of 1979 Reunion.

Spouses/partners are welcome, as well as anyone with a connection to the class of 1979 who would like to attend. The deadline for tickets is Aug. 6.

Questions can be directed to Debbie Wetzel ([email protected]) or post on the Lynnwood High School Class of 1979 group Facebook page.

Reunion Celebration

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
6:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Dinner Buffet
No-Host Bar

Embassy Suites
20610 44th Ave. W.
Lynnwood

Guests Welcome
Attire: Evening Casual

 

