Lynnwood HS robotics team earns award for environmental-themed game

Lynnwood High School’s FIRST Robotics Team earned the Designer’s Award in May for its environmental-themed “Project Polar” game that students created working remotely. The team received the Designer’s Award out of the group of 30 FIRST Robotics teams from around the world.

Lynnwood High School robotics team adviser Cynthia Nelson said the competition judges thought the team worked well together, used careful engineering and made a sustainable game.

Lynnwood’s team is part of the FIRST program – a global program for students grades 7-12 to compete in a robot-building challenge. FIRST stands for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.” Each year, teams of high school students, coaches, and mentors work during a six-week period to build game-playing robots.