Lynnwood HS robotics team participates in Boeing Engineers’ Week

The Lynnwood High School robotics team Royal Robotics celebrated Boeing Engineers’ Week on Feb. 20 by touring Boeing’s Aircraft Integration Center in Everett.

“I really enjoyed talking to the other teams,” said Lynnwood team member Larissa Meyer. “They do things differently than we do.”

According to Royal Robotics president David Nelson-Leang, the team learned about quick prototyping of 3D printed parts at Boeing’s Additive Manufacturing Center. Team chief driver Maddy Glasser said she liked the display models and the in-depth explanations from Boeing engineers.

“Boeing engineers Miles Huntley and Hannah Coe related Boeing’s 3D metal-printing to what our team does,” Glasser said. “It was cool to talk to the Boeing engineers. They are really engaged and intrigued with what our robot teams are doing.”

After touring the facility, safety captain Zoya Kulikov-Wickizer described the Boeing engineers as “down to earth and good presenters.” During the visit, Kulikov-Wickizer said she enjoyed learning how to design a plane.

Additionally, team scouting lead Meredith Camacho said she appreciated all the features of the interior design.

“It was crazy when they told us our wiring was nothing like what they do,” Camacho said.

Others attending the event included the Otter Chaos robotics team from Cascade and Everett high schools, and the Arlington High School team Neobot.

Teams will compete Feb. 28-March 1 at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish.

The free event is open to the public. For more information, contact Brad Nelson at nelsonb@edmonds.wednet.edu.