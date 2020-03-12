Lynnwood HS robotics team rank fourth at FIRST Robotics Competition

The Lynnwood High School robotics team “Royal Robotics” came in fourth at the FIRST Robotics Competition at Glacier Peak High School Feb. 28-March 1.

“Royal Robotics” was selected by Alliance Captain No. 2 “Sequim Robotics Federation” along with Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences’ rookie team “Redshift” as playoff partners, and won a quarterfinal match.

The team also won the Creativity Award for designing a trolley that slid the robot along the climbing bar. Lynnwood is currently ranked No. 12 out of 73 Pacific Northwest teams that competed the first week.

Safety Captain Zoya Kulikov-Wickizer won Sunday’s Safety All Star award for her teams’ safety practices and said she “learned a lot on how to improve.” The team nominated mentor Dave Phippen for the Woodie Flowers Volunteer of the Year award.

Rookie teammates also shared their experiences. Scout Cody Sam said he enjoyed the experience and “to see how (the team) came together in a competition.”

Human player Gunnar Engstrom said, “It was fun, stressful, and tiring.” Technician Josiah Munshaw felt “the community, everyone there, made it fun.”

Mechanic/driver Maddy Glasser says: “The environment of FIRST is so positive. I love what everyone brings to it. It is more fun than my sports tournaments. There is so much to win.”

Safety team member Andrew “Texas” Herath and his dad volunteered to build the match court. Ryan Herath also volunteered as a judge and Al Walker a safety manager.

Four teammates were unable to compete, including coder Sam Georgiev, technician Misgana Kassa, coder Larissa Meyer, and president David Nelson-Leang.

For more information or if you are interested in joining the Lynnwood High School “Royal Robotics” team, contact Brad Nelson nelsonb@edmonds.wednet.edu.