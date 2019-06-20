Lynnwood HS senior named Rotary Career and Technical Education Student of the Year

Lynnwood High School senior Aurora Jarrett has been selected as the Lynnwood Rotary’s Career and Technical Education Student of the Year.

Last December, Jarrett supported Abused Deaf Women’s Advocacy Services by helping to raise more than $600, along with clothing and household items for families.

Laurie Erickson, a Family and Consumer Science teacher, taught Jarrett during her freshman and senior years of high school. Erickson praised Jarrett’s ability to balance school and a troubled home life.

“It’s important to know that she has survived an abusive home, got out of the home and made a new life with the help of her older sister,” she said. “I just think she is an amazing example of what LHS does so well.”

Jarrett was also named the April Career and Technical Education Student of the Month for Family and Consumer Science.

“She is someone who best represents our department and what we stand for,” said Sara Board, a Lynnwood High School student advisor. “Aurora has worked really hard over the last four years to ensure that her future has endless possibilities.”