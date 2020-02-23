Lynnwood HS senior organizes meal-packing event for children in poverty

In an effort led by Lynnwood High School senior Mikaela Williams, a total of 40,000 meals were packaged Saturday morning for children in poverty worldwide.

Williams is president of the school’s Interact club, affiliated with Rotary Club to help young people develop leadership skills.

The event, sponsored by Alderwood Terrace Rotary and the OneMeal — Kids Around the World program, was held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints off off 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. More than 100 volunteers of all ages — including children, teens, parents and members of the church and community members — joined to support the cause.