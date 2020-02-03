Lynnwood HS teacher appointed Chair of State Standards Board

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Lynnwood High School teacher Amy Frost as Chair of the Professional Educator Standards Board. Frost, who was appointed to the board in March 2017, has also previously served as vice chair.

“I am incredibly honored to be appointed as Chair of the Professional Educator Standards Board,” Frost said. “The legislative and executive branches of government in Washington state have entrusted practicing educators with important decisions regarding the educator workforce, which is an honor and responsibility that I am proud to continue.”

In a letter to Frost, Inslee said with her “expertise and enthusiasm, I am confident you will be successful in this position.”

“The public sets high professional and ethical standards for those in public office, and if we want to maintain their trust and support, we must always meet or exceed those standards,” Inslee said. “That means we serve to the highest of ethical principles, place the public’s interest above any personal or private interest, and always ensure state resources are efficiently used for public purposes only.”

Created in 2000, the Professional Educator Standards Board ensures that Washington’s educator workforce is composed of highly effective, professional educators who meet the diverse needs of schools and districts. The board works towards this vision by creating innovative policies that improve and support educator quality, workforce development, and diversity.