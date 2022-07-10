Lynnwood invites community groups, nonprofits to partner with city

Are you a community group, club or nonprofit agency that hosts events in Lynnwood? The City of Lynnwood invites you to partner with them and receive several benefits, including:

Promotional support

Listing on the city’s Community Events Calendar

Help to promote the event through the city’s communication channels

Over-the-road banner (temporary installation)

City resource use

City staff participation in your event

Dignitary appearance by the mayor and/or elected officials

Public facility rental/space use

Funding/mini-grant request

To be considered for an event partnership, your event must:

Take place in the city of Lynnwood

Events must be open to the community and promote a positive image for the city and our residents

The City of Lynnwood must be recognized as a partner/sponsor of the event

Event must be completely managed and executed by the community

The City of Lynnwood is also providing an opportunity for community event organizers to host their event at the Lynnwood Convention Center free of the facility rental charges.

Eligibility requirements

Your event must take place between Sept. 1, 2022 and March 30, 2023.

You must submit an Event Partnership Inquiry form no later than July 21, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Inquiries will be reviewed for eligibility by city staff. You may be contacted for additional information to determine eligibility.

Events approved for partnership will be announced on Aug. 9, 2022.

If you are interested in being considered for this opportunity, complete the Event Partnership Inquiry form here.