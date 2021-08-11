Lynnwood Job Fair connects employers with potential workers

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce partnered with the City of Lynnwood and the Lynnwood Convention Center to host a job fair Tuesday aimed at supporting businesses and job seekers.

Fifty employers ranging from retail stores like Macy’s and Lululemon to government entities like the U.S. Postal Service and Washington National Guard attended the event held at the convention center.

Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Linda Jones said the number of job openings in the city is higher than in recent years and businesses have a “significant need to fill these positions to continue their operations.”

“We saw this need (and) our businesses are hurting so we put this together,” she said.

Job seekers also received on-site resources from WorkSource and the Lynnwood Library. Other services, like resume reviews, were also provided. In addition, the convention center offered a separate area for employers to conduct interviews.

Jones added that the event saw early success, noting that multiple employers had hired job seekers who had attended during the first two hours of the event.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton