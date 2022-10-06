Lynnwood Job Fair returns Oct. 12 with more than 80 hiring employers

The Lynnwood Regional Job Fair is back by popular demand on Oct. 12 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Over 500 people seeking a job attended the event in the spring. Employers are actively recruiting full-time and desirable seasonal positions for the upcoming holidays.
Employers from Lynnwood as well as Snohomish and King counties will host on-site interviews for a variety of positions. The City of Lynnwood, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, Edmonds College, Lynnwood Convention Center and WorkSource have partnered to bring job seekers and employers together for this free in-person event. This partnership highlights the importance of providing the business community with access to qualified local candidates. Well-known companies such as Nike, Amazon, FedEx, and Crane Aerospace will attend, along with everyday favorites such as Safeway, H&R Block, local municipalities, and other service industries.
While the unemployment rate in Washington continues to drop, employers are still struggling to find and recruit employees. Finding labor has been identified as one of the top issues for businesses as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The job fair will provide employers the opportunity to meet and interview candidates in person. Employers will represent a variety of industries including healthcare, aerospace, hospitality, law enforcement, transportation, logistics, and more. Employers will be hiring for a range of roles from entry-level to middle management.
In addition to supporting the business community, the event will provide resources to potential employees. WorkSource will provide free resume reviews and interview support. Edmonds College will offer educational information and resources.
What: Lynnwood Regional Job Fair
When: Wednesday, Oct.12, from 4-7 p.m.
Where: Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood
Job seekers can register for the event by visiting LynnwoodJobs.Eventbrite.com. The event is free and open to the public. The Lynnwood Job Fair is sponsored by the Lynnwood Convention Center.
Participating employers include:
- 1st Security Bank
- ACE Parking
- Alderwood Water & Wastewater District
- Allied Universal
- Amazon
- American Water Damage Restoration
- Autism Learning Partners
- Aviation Technical Services
- Baekjeong Korean BBQ
- Brinderson
- Catholic Community Services
- Cedar Creek Memory Care
- Center for Independence
- CENTURY 21 Real Estate Center
- Chateau Retirement Communities
- CHC of Snohomish County
- City of Everett
- City of Lynnwood
- Coastal Community Bank
- Cocoon House
- Community Transit
- Crane Aerospace and Electronics
- Dave and Buster’s
- DaVita
- Department of Social & Health Services
- Dignity Memorial
- Edmonds College
- Embassy Suites by Hilton
- Eurofins Scientific
- Everett Housing Authority
- Everett Police Department
- Fast Water Heater
- FedEx
- Frito-Lay North America
- Genesis Credit Mgmt
- H&R Block
- Haggen Food & Pharmacy
- Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship
- Hilton Garden Inn Seattle/Bothell
- HomeStreet Bank
- Jamco America
- Jovie – Formally College Nannies, Sitters + Tutors
- King County
- King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention
- King County Facility Management Division
- Korean Women’s Association
- Lynnwood Convention Center
- Madden
- McMenamins, Inc.
- Navy Reserves
- Nike
- Northwest ESD 189
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- OSW Equipment & Repair LLC
- Paul Davis Restoration
- Phoenix Processor LP
- Precision Door Service
- Premier Golf
- Progressive
- Puget Sound Kidney Centers
- PuroClean
- Qdoba Mexican Eats
- Rainy Day Basement Systems
- Royell Manufacturing, INC
- Safeway
- Sahale Snacks
- Sentry Credit, Inc
- Snohomish County 911
- Snohomish County PUD
- Sound Credit Union
- Sunrise Services, Inc.
- Swiss Post Solutions
- Terminix
- TERRA Staffing Group
- The Tulalip Tribes
- United States Postal Service
- University of Washington
- Valence Surface Technologies
- Walgreens
- Washington Drivers Ed & Motorcycle Safety Training
- Washington Energy/ Bob’s Heating and Air Conditioning
- Washington State Department of Corrections
- Washington State Patrol
- Western Washington Sheet Metal JATC
- WIS International Inventory Services
- WMST
- WorkSource
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.