Lynnwood judge appoints Robert K. Grant as first municipal court commissioner

The City of Lynnwood on Sunday announced the appointment of Robert K. Grant as the city’s first Municipal Court Commissioner. He was appointed by Presiding Judge Valerie Bouffiou and sworn in last month during a private ceremony conducted by retired Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Cowsert.

According to a city news release, Grant brings extensive legal and public service experience to the bench. He began his career as Judge Cowsert’s law clerk before serving as a deputy prosecutor in Snohomish County, handling serious felony cases including child sex abuse, arson, and murder. He later joined the Washington State Attorney General’s Office as an assistant attorney general, focusing on environmental law.

Before entering law, Grant worked as a case manager at an addiction treatment center in Sedro-Woolley, gaining firsthand insight into recovery and behavioral health —experience that continues to shape his judicial philosophy. the city said. Since 2016, he has served as a judge pro tempore in Edmonds, Everett and Lynnwood Municipal Courts, as well as Snohomish County District Court. Committed to youth and community well-being, Grant also coaches local soccer and basketball teams.

“Commissioner Grant’s background in addiction medicine and criminal law makes him uniquely qualified to tackle the issues we currently face in Lynnwood,” said Judge Bouffiou. “He brings empathy, legal expertise and a deep commitment to justice and community well-being.”

The Lynnwood City Council approved the new commissioner position in 2024 in response to a rising caseload. In 2024 alone, 66,939 cases were filed in Lynnwood Municipal Court, with 18,753 hearings conducted.

According to the city’s job description posting for Municipal Court Commissioner, the commissioner reports to the presiding judge and can preside over Lynnwood Municipal Court matters including civil infractions, impound hearings, ex parte civil matters, criminal and civil motions, criminal proceedings including trials, in-custody hearings, probation violation hearings and therapeutic court hearings. The commissioner will be on-call 24 hours daily to review and respond to law enforcement officer requests for search warrants, except when on approved leave.

Councilmembers will have the opportunity to meet Commissioner Grant during a public work session on May 19.