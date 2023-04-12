Lynnwood Judge Valerie Bouffiou announces candidacy to retain position

Valerie Bouffiou, who has served as Lynnwood’s Municipal Court Judge since January, 2022, has announced her candidacy to retain her position as the city’s presiding judge.

The announcement comes after the Lynnwoo City Council voted March 27 to convert the judicial position from a part-time appointment to a full-time elected judge. Lynnwood voters will now have an opportunity to elect the judge.

Bouffiou served as a regular judge pro tem in most of the courts of Snohomish County for nine years prior to her Lynnwood appointment, and has also worked as an administrative law judge and hearing examiner. Prior to her judicial service, she worked as both a Snohomish County prosecutor and a criminal defense attorney.

Bouffiou graduated from Seattle University School of Law, cum laude, and the University of Washington. She is a member of Lynnwood Rotary.

“I initiated the plan to convert my position to that of a full-time judge due to the substantially increased caseload we have experienced over the past year, and I am pleased that the city council and the mayor agreed,” Bouffiou said. “The support I have already received for retaining my position here in Lynnwood has been very gratifying, and I look forward to making Lynnwood a model for other municipal courts throughout the state.”