Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation donates $10,000 to Lynnwood Food Bank

The Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Lynnwood Food Bank. The club also donated $10,000 each to Edmonds Food Bank and Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace.
