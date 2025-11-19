Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation donates $10,000 to Lynnwood Food Bank

(L-R): Kiwanis President Meg Ortiz, Liz Jones, Lynnwood Food Bank Director Alissa Jones, Lynnwood Kiwanis Lieutenant Governor and club Secretary Billie Swengel, Kiwanis Vice President Ron Swengel. (Photos courtesy of Billie Swengel)

The Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Lynnwood Food Bank. The club also donated $10,000 each to Edmonds Food Bank and Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace.

