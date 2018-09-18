Lynnwood Kiwanis helps local food banks, homeless, kids with cancer, plus an upcoming event

1 of 2

It’s been a busy month for the Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood, which has:

Provided $2,000 to the Lynnwood Food Bank, $1,500 to the Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network, and is about to donate $2,000 to the Mountlake Terrace Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.

Given $500 to Washington Kids in Transition, which helps homeless children.

Provided $1,500 for the Kiwanis Seattle Children’s Cancer Project (KSCCP) as part of Childhood Cancer Month. KSCCP provides funding for several cancer researchers at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Given $700 to the South County Fire Foundation.

Continued to collect glasses for the Save Old Spectacles (SOS) program, which ships glasses to those in need. Glasses can be dropped off at College Place Optical at 8325 212th St SW in Edmonds during business hours of 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday or 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday.

Now, the club needs to raise more money to help similar organizations. Lynnwood Kiwanis has budgeted $23,000 to support local programs in the next year and provided a record-breaking $24,000 in scholarships to Edmonds School District seniors this year. Why?

“To serve the children of the world,” says incoming Vice President Larry Merwin.

“Because they serve the children of this community,” added current President Harvey Smith.

“Because if we don’t, who will?” said incoming President Meg Ortiz.

“Because!” Merwin said, summing it all up.

So, Kiwanis invites all members of the community who want to help children and have some fun to the Fall Festival and Chili Cookoff. The fun includes classic rock and roll from GenRAShun, smoked brisket and chicken, a dessert dash, and a silent auction. Contact Larry Merwin at 425-478-0270 for tickets or just come to the door at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 6215 196th St. SW in Lynnwood.

Tickets are $50. Contact Billie Swengel at [email protected] to enter in the chili contest. Kiwanis thanks the event’s sponsors: Big E Ales and Chelan Ridge Winery.

Community members who want to help local children and join in the “fun at 7 in the morning,” as Ortiz puts it, are also invited to join the Lynnwood Kiwanis at the Lynnwood Fire Station (18800 44th Ave. W) at 7 a.m. Thursdays for their weekly meetings.

Other programs the Lynnwood Kiwanis supports include the Builders Club and Key Club service organizations at local schools, Casino Road Ministries, Clothes for Kids, the Frank Demiero Jazz Festival, Relay for Life, Run to Win, Camp Casey for kids with disabilities, College Place Elementary Read program and the Shoreline YMCA.