Lynnwood Kiwanis hosting swap meet May 20

The Lynnwood Kiwanis Club is hosting a swap meet Saturday, May 20 at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.
Vendors can purchase a space for $45. The profits benefit Lynnwood Kiwanis.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be at least one food truck and music throughout the day.
Those interested in participating can contact David Little at datmlitt@verizon.net.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.