Lynnwood Kiwanis partners with South County Fire to fund ‘File of Life’ packets

The Lynnwood Kiwanis Club is teaming up with South County Fire to support safe and healthy aging programs.

The club donated $700 to the South County Firefighter Foundation to purchase 1,000 File of Life packets for firefighters to give to older adults on 911 calls and at community events. Inside the File of Life, older adults can place a list of current medications, allergies, prior medical conditions and other information firefighters will want to know when responding to a medical emergency. The red magnetic packets are designed to go on the refrigerator door where they can be easily located by first responders.

“The File of Life helps your firefighters help you. The community’s demand for these packets has exceeded our supply. Thanks to this donation from the Lynnwood Kiwanis Club, another 1,000 people in our community will receive the File of Life,” said Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.

The Lynnwood Kiwanis Club will also be assisting South County Fire in providing information about safe and healthy aging at the Fair on 44th in Lynnwood on Sept. 8.

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving nearly 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. File of Life packets are available at all 14 fire stations in the South County Fire service area. File of Life information sheets are also available for download at www.southsnofire.org/FileOfLife.