Lynnwood launches holiday season with annual tree lighting

Hundreds gathered for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting hosted by Silver Creek Family Church Saturday night to launch the holiday season in the City of Lynnwood.

Attendees enjoyed free coffee, face painting and music performed by a jazz ensemble featuring members of the church’s youth program and local high school students. Food trucks were onsite to provide a hot meal. This is the sixth year that the church has hosted the tree lighting after the city decided to discontinue the event, said Pastor Brent Hudson.

“We just wanted to figure out a way to connect with our community and provide something for our community,” he said.

Unlike previous years, the tree lighting did not signal the end of the ceremony. This year, the tree lighting took place in the middle of the ceremony, which Hudson said was meant to give people more time to linger and enjoy the tree.

The event also included a surprise visit from Santa Claus, who arrived on a South County Fire truck and was welcomed by a crowd of excited children. After making his way through the crowd, Santa was greeted near the tree by Lynnwood’s Little Chief Luca Koegh, who lit the tree.

Silver Creek Family Church is located at 326 176th St. S.W, Lynnwood.

–Photos by Cody Sexton