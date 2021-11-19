Lynnwood law office donating turkeys to food bank

The Law Offices of Lance Fryrear will be donating 100 turkeys and volunteering at the annual Thanksgiving meal distribution event this Saturday, Nov. 20.

“I have been a member of the Lynnwood community, both as a prosecutor, and now as a defense attorney for more than 27 years,” said Lance Fryrear, owner and principal attorney at the Law Offices of Lance Fryrear. “Lynnwood has given a lot to me. No one should go hungry in this country, and we are proud to be able to support the local area in these difficult times.”

The Lynnwood Food Bank works year-round to provide meals and groceries for the members of our community who are in need. As one of their special events, the food bank holds an annual Thanksgiving distribution event for hundreds of families in and around Lynnwood. Most years, a large portion of the food for this event is paid for directly by the food bank, out-of-pocket. For the upcoming 2021 Thanksgiving Distribution, Lance Fryrear will donate 100 turkeys to the food bank and four members of law firm’s team will be volunteering at the distribution event.

“We have always purchased the turkeys,” said Alissa Jones, executive director, Lynnwood Food Bank. “The addition of 100 donated turkeys will be a big help to the holiday budget.”