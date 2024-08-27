Lynnwood leaders, public address youth crime and gun violence at community safety event

Lynnwood city councilmembers, Lynnwood police and community leaders hosted the seventh “Let’s Talk About Safety: Youth Crime and Gun Violence” at Trinity Lutheran Church Aug. 22. Community members asked questions about the nature of youth crimes, how the justice system is tackling repeating felons and what local police, courts and the state Legislature are doing to address crime.

The speakers included 32nd District State Rep. Lauren Davis, civic leader Wally Webster, Lynnwood Municipal Judge Valerie Bouffiou and Lynnwood Deputy Police Chief Patrick Fagan. Lynnwood Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, Council President George Hurst and Trinity Lutheran Pastor Hector Garfias-Toledo served as hosts.

“[Our intention] is to go to different neighborhoods to listen to the voices of the community because we don’t have as many people [attending] the city council meetings,” Altamirano-Crosby said. “If people aren’t coming to us, let’s go to the neighborhoods and listen to their voices and have a conversation.”

In spring 2022, Lynnwood councilmembers received many emails from residents about public safety issues after three shootings had occurred in a span of two months – including the death of a bystander in Daleway Park and another involving a 14-year-old boy near Highway 99. Altamirano-Crosby said she had to take immediate action.

Rep. Davis highlighted the factors that influence why some youths join gangs and commit crimes, based on the Maslow hierarchy of needs: physiological, safety, love and belonging, self-esteem and self-actualization. She said that the first four needs are not optional – they are foundational.

“If these [four] needs are not being met, young people are going to find a way to meet those needs,” Davis said. “A young person who is yearning for connection and belonging, they may be at a higher risk of joining a gang. Why would a 16-year-old child carry a firearm? Maybe it’s because they’re afraid. Maybe they feel powerless. When you think about the emotions that drive that behavior, one of [such emotions] comes to mind is anger. But what was before the anger? Hurt. So how do we create activities for young people to feel [they] belong?”

Judge Bouffiou said that while she does not work with juveniles in her court, there are alternatives to incarceration for youths who have committed misdemeanor crimes.

“The goal of our juvenile court system is rehabilitation first,” Bouffiou said. “A majority of crimes committed by juveniles are referred to the juvenile probation specialist, who then reach out to the juvenile and their parents and try to engage in rehabilitation services to keep that kid from ever going to court. [Then] I’ll assign the juvenile’s parents to engage in whatever program for that particular juvenile’s needs. Incarceration is the absolute last resort for children.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Fagan said that after a crime scene is secured, a sergeant would make a house visit to the juvenile’s family to figure out what are the underlying issues that influence the juvenile’s behavior. While the parents can be eager to help, Fagan said that sometimes the parents themselves have substance abuse and other issues.

“When [the sergeant is] at court, there’s a lot of resources that he can connect those families and those kids [to],” Fagan said. “Our sergeant works directly with youth probation officers, sharing intel, understanding who’s out there…and following up to keep them straight and narrow or correct them if they start to drift.”

Fagan added that there are nine minors who are charged as adults jailed at Everett’s Denney Juvenile Center. “That’s the highest it’s been, and normally we have about three juveniles in custody.”

Webster offered the nonprofit Access Project as one solution to curb youth crime and violence, stating that it serves as a “referral hub” for at-risk youths in the Edmonds School District before they commit a crime or join a gang.

“We would refer that student to the appropriate community service…Boys and Girls Club, community health centers,” Webster said. “Once we [have] made that referral, we don’t ask and we don’t want them to tell us about the problems of that youth. That’s confidential between them and their therapist. But we do ask them to tell us how many times you feel you need to schedule an appointment for that youth. If they tell us 10, we try 10. And if someone misses an appointment, and they need us to follow up, they call us. It’s important to get that youth back on track to complete the 10 appointments.”

Lynnwood Councilmember Derica Escamilla asked why some criminals get out of jail so soon after they are arrested, such as the gift-card fraud suspect who was released from Snohomish County Jail in one day after being arrested in early August.

Rep. Davis said that in Washington state, everyone has the constitutional right to bail, and the courts have three narrow circumstances in which a suspect can be held on bail before a trial. A prosecutor must prove the suspect has a risk of:

– Committing a violence offense

– Not appearing in court

– Interfering with the administration of justice, such as intimidating a witness

“Unless the prosecution can prove one of those three things, then no bail can be set at all,” Davis said. “I think the public has the perception that bail is set in all or most cases, and that’s not true. And even if you set bail, it’s often the person’s capacity to pay has to be taken into account.”

Davis said that only 10% of the bail is paid to get the suspect out. She gave an example in the shooting of Jayda Woods-Johnson where the 16-year-old suspect was released on a $500,000 bail.

“Sometimes the reason why people get out right away is because the prosecution cannot prove one of those three reasons, and if they can’t prove one of those three reasons, they are not allowed to set bail,” Davis said. “The person is entitled to be released through personal recognizance.”

A community member asked how juveniles can obtain firearms when they cannot get a pack of beer at a store. Fagan replied that there are several ways youth can get a gun, such as theft, obtaining one from their household, and from a gang member.

Webster added that some guns can be made with 3D printing, and there are YouTube tutorials that show people how to build one. (On June 24, 2024, YouTube prohibited content that provides instructions on how to make firearms with a 3D printer.)

Another community member asked what can be done about identifying and addressing at-risk behaviors in youths early. Fagan said that Lynnwood police have been doing community outreach programs targeted to elementary and middle school students, such as Shop with a Cop and the Lynnwood Police Youth Camp. In the youth camp, students learn leadership and teamwork skills as well as accountability.

Police Commander Curtis Zatylny, who oversees the youth camp, said that he often gets returning students, and there is always a waitlist. Students come to camp starting at age 11, and the program begins developing peer mentors at age 14.

“Now we’re thinking of extending to the age of 15, and creating those future leader mentors of that program…kind of giving these healthy behaviors,” Zatylny said. “It’s really about healthy choices and behaviors.”

Community members can help youths by acting as a mentor or being a “brother, sister, mother or father image,” Webster said. “Someone they can talk with and get to know. That’s what [Access Project] can do outside of the police department, outside of the judiciary system. That’s how our community will be more safe if we all participate.”

Bouffiou said that since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many youths to stay at home, some of them might have been stuck in an abusive household and had nowhere to go for help.

“That took away the ability to recognize when there are problems at home,” she said. “Unfortunately, those kids had to be home, which may have been the worst place they could be. Maybe what we’re seeing now is a result of that. This is something that is beyond anyone’s control.”

Altamirano-Crosby plans to have one more Let’s Talk About Safety event in November. For additional information, contact her at jcrosby@lynnwoodwa.gov.

— Photos and story by Nick Ng