Lynnwood leaders invite public to discuss youth crime and gun violence at community meeting Aug. 22

Lynnwood City Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby. (Lynnwood Today file photo)

Lynnwood city councilmembers, Lynnwood police and community leaders will be hosting “Let’s Talk About Safety: Youth Crime and Gun Violence” at Trinity Lutheran Church Thursday, Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will allow community members to have conversations about issues relating to youth crime and gun violence.

“As a city council vice president, I initiated the Let’s Talk About Safety community conversations out of a deep commitment to addressing the growing concerns about public safety in Lynnwood,” Altamirano-Crosby said. “The idea was born from the numerous emails, phone calls and text messages I received from residents worried about safety in our city.”

With three shootings occurring in a span of two months in the spring of 2022 – including the death of a bystander in Daleway Park and another involving a 14-year-old boy near Highway 99 — Altamirano-Crosby said she had to take immediate action.

(Image courtesy of Julieta Altamirano-Crosby)

Community members are encouraged to participate in these forums to voice their concerns and contribute to solutions.

“Your participation is vital as we continue to work together to make Lynnwood a safer place for all,” Altamirano-Crosby said.

