Lynnwood leaders invite public to discuss youth crime and gun violence at community meeting Aug. 22

Lynnwood city councilmembers, Lynnwood police and community leaders will be hosting “Let’s Talk About Safety: Youth Crime and Gun Violence” at Trinity Lutheran Church Thursday, Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will allow community members to have conversations about issues relating to youth crime and gun violence.

“As a city council vice president, I initiated the Let’s Talk About Safety community conversations out of a deep commitment to addressing the growing concerns about public safety in Lynnwood,” Altamirano-Crosby said. “The idea was born from the numerous emails, phone calls and text messages I received from residents worried about safety in our city.”

With three shootings occurring in a span of two months in the spring of 2022 – including the death of a bystander in Daleway Park and another involving a 14-year-old boy near Highway 99 — Altamirano-Crosby said she had to take immediate action.

Community members are encouraged to participate in these forums to voice their concerns and contribute to solutions.

“Your participation is vital as we continue to work together to make Lynnwood a safer place for all,” Altamirano-Crosby said.